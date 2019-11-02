BRISTOL, Va. — The provisional certification granted to Virginia Business College last week came with some concern from members of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, regarding previous turmoil at the startup school.
The council voted unanimously Oct. 28 to give provisional certification to the proposed four-year institution planned for the former Virginia Intermont College campus on Moore Street in Bristol. The council approved similar certification in March, but the college withdrew that application following a change in presidents, the departure of its former administrators and the entire board of directors.
Joe DeFilippo, the council’s director of academic affairs and planning, told the Bristol Herald Courier on Thursday that both the council’s academic affairs committee and the full council reviewed those issues before the vote.
“We weren’t happy with the way things went the first time we did this with them. I think the council members recognize this is something we want to keep a close watch on,” DeFilippo said. “They [VBC] withdrew the certification like we suggested after they had their turnover, reapplied in good faith and satisfied all the conditions.”
DeFilippo characterized the council’s concerns as “moderate, not major.”
College President Gene Couch previously told the newspaper the proposed schedule approved in March was a “real problem” because it didn’t allow sufficient time to complete campus renovations plus all of the other steps needed to create a college.
“The provisional certification is not the final word. When we give that to a new school, there are other things they must satisfy before they are fully certified,” DeFilippo said.
The provisional approval is for one year and gives the institution time to complete all campus repairs, hire a staff and faculty, develop its academic programming and recruit students. Students cannot be enrolled until full certification is approved and that only happens after a site visit, when it’s determined the school is prepared to operate.
Weeks after VBC received its March provisional certification, rumors began circulating about the status of employees and its board of directors. On April 10, former college President Randall Blevins confirmed to the Bristol Herald Courier he no longer worked there but declined comment on the circumstances of his departure.
Documents from Monday’s council proceedings shed new light on what transpired.
“Within days of council’s provisional approval of VBC, major changes in the school leadership came to light,” according to the council report. “These changes posed a concern because they involved aspects of the school that formed the basis of the provisional certification that had been granted on March 19.”
The report noted that on April 10, a Bristol Herald Courier reporter contacted the council seeking confirmation that the VBC president and staff had been let go.
“SCHEV had not yet been notified of the firings,” the report states.
“SCHEV staff then contacted the purported president of VBC, Dr. Randall Blevins, to inquire of the reported firings. Dr. Blevins asserted that he and the rest of the staff had been forced to resign; he also reported that the entire board of directors had then resigned in protest,” according to the report.
“These removals meant that the senior administrators and board members that SCHEV had vetted as a condition of the provisional certification were no longer affiliated with the school, thus falsifying the basis of council’s March 19 action and casting doubt on the bona fides of the application submitted in support of that action,” according to the report.
“Furthermore, as a nonprofit institution governed by a board of directors, it should not have been possible for anyone other than the board to remove the college’s existent staff. That this occurred at all called into question the legitimacy of the school’s purported governance arrangements; i.e., it suggested that an entity other than the board was exercising true control over the school,” the report states.
The former VI campus is owned by Chinese businessman Zhiting Zang, who is helping create the business college under the aegis of U.S. Magis International Education Center, which he also owns.
DeFilippo reiterated that concern during Thursday’s interview.
“It appeared in the first round the school was really being controlled by an external entity rather than its own board. Our major concern was that it be set up in a way that would not be the case. That is something we are going to be looking at as it goes forward,” DeFilippo said.
“I would also say this is going to be a major point of contention with their accreditor. If it looks like the school is being controlled by an entity other than the board, they’re going to have a very difficult time getting accreditation, whether it’s SACS-COC [Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges] or any other accreditor,” DeFilippo said.
In June, the college named Couch, the former president of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, as its new president. He withdrew the prior application, submitted a new application with a new time schedule July 31, and the college named a new board.
In August, the seven board members included Chairman Dale Cook of CSE Insurance in Abingdon; Connie Hearl, senior vice president of marketing and business development for Elevation Energy and Communications of Abingdon; Ken Heath, executive director of community and economic development for the town of Marion; Stan Hickson, president of Ballad Health’s Southwest market; Chad Keen, president and CEO of Keen Promotions and a member of the Bristol Tennessee City Council; Jing Zhang, of ownership group U.S. Magis International; and Zhiting Zang, the college owner and principal of U.S. Magis International.
In early October, at the council’s urging, the college added two additional board members with extensive backgrounds in higher education management, Paul Conco, of Bristol, and LeAnna Blevins of Roanoke.
Conco most recently served as president of Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin, Virginia, from 2010-2015. Prior to that, he was vice president of financial and administrative services and a professor at Virginia Highlands Community College from 2001-2010.
Blevins currently serves as assistant vice president for health science education at Virginia Tech, a position she assumed in July. Prior to that, she worked at the New College Institute in Martinsville, Virginia, from 2004-2019, serving as vice president, associate director and chief academic officer and executive director.
“It really came down to the board composition. We had to go back and forth with the school administration a few times to ensure the board composition was sufficiently competent in higher education to guide the leadership of the institution,” DeFilippo said. “In the end, they did bolster that composition with people with higher education management experience as well as regional leaders and business leaders, which is appropriate. … I think they created a decent board as things are now.”
The committee and council also recognize that a thriving college can be a “real economic development opportunity” for Bristol.
“Given the fact Virginia Intermont had lain empty these last several years, this is an important opportunity, and we wanted to be supportive of that as well,” DeFilippo said.
