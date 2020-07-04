An inmate at the Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia died Friday evening following what state officials said was an “apparent attack” by the individual’s cellmate, according the Virginia Department of Corrections.

VADOC has not released the name of the inmate, who the agency described in a news release as a 47-year-old male serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder.

The inmate was pronounced dead at Dickenson Community Hospital shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, the release states.

The decreased inmate’s cellmate is 54 years old and serving a life sentence for first degree murder, second degree murder, carjacking and robbery, according to VADOC. Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A VADOC spokesperson did not immediately return an inquiry requesting additional details Saturday afternoon.

