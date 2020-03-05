The Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday approved the controversial Clean Economy Act legislation with an amendment to allow a Wise County power plant to remain open until 2045.
The 51-45 vote followed a conference committee review of amendments, including one by Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, to delay the closure of the Dominion Energy hybrid energy center in Virginia City until 2050. The bill called for its closing by 2030, but the compromise for it to remain open 15 more years emerged Thursday afternoon.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, called it “good news” because the plant employs about 200 people and generates millions in tax revenues.
Supporters of the bill, which will mandate closing all coal and natural gas power plants in Virginia, praised the House vote.
“With today’s vote, Virginia is one step closer to leaping from the back of the pack to being a leading state on clean energy and carbon reduction. We are proud that this bill has gotten even stronger since being passed by the House and Senate chambers before crossover,” according to a statement by Harrison Wallace, Virginia Director of Chesapeake Climate Action Fund.
