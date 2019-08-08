All of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s Class of 2019 nursing graduates passed their national licensure exam, the school announced Wednesday.
This 100% pass rate “is rare for any entire cohort nationally to accomplish on the first try,” UVa-Wise stated in its news release.
The group’s 11 seniors were expected to do well, according to Cathleen Collins, chair of the nursing department.
“Our students are constantly praised by our hospital partners and employers for being well-prepared and professional both in the clinical setting and when they begin work in the facilities,” Collins said in the release.
All of the students received jobs following graduation and several plan to attend graduate school next fall.
“It comes as no surprise that our 2019 nursing graduates had a 100 percent pass rate on their national exam,” Chancellor Donna P. Henry said in the release. “Our nursing students are dedicated to their studies and work hard to master all the lessons our Department of Nursing faculty teach them. Their strong work ethic is just one reason medical centers in our region are eager to select our students for clinicals, and our graduates are in high demand to fill nursing positions in many states.”
This was not the first time all of the graduates in a UVa-Wise nursing cohort passed their exams. The school said its Class of 2013 did the same on their National Council Licensure Examination, also called the NCLEX exams.
The average first time pass rate for individual Virginia students is 91 percent and the national average is about 89 percent, according to the news release.