UPDATE: William McCloud, 33, has been released from the Sullivan County jail after making bond this evening. He's expected to return to court on March 24 following a hearing this morning in Bristol General Sessions Court.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The next court date for missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother and the grandmother’s boyfriend was set for March 24 by a Bristol General Sessions Court judge this morning.
Angela Boswell, 42, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, both face theft charges and were arrested last month in North Carolina when authorities say they were found with a vehicle sought in connection with the Amber Alert for Evelyn. The alert was issued Feb. 19 after authorities were informed the same week about the 15-month-old toddler’s disappearance, although the child hasn’t been seen since early December.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Klyne Lauderback asked Angela Boswell if she had yet retained a lawyer. Boswell was released from the Sullivan County Jail last Friday after making $8,000 bail, but did not have a lawyer representing her Wednesday.
“I can’t find an attorney that will take the case,” Boswell told the judge, citing a “stigma” that surrounds it.
Neither Angela Boswell nor McCloud have been charged in Evelyn’s disappearance.
Boswell said she had called several lawyers and that she was having difficulty hearing back from them.
Lauderback asked when she was going to have an attorney.
“I’m working on that. I’m Googling, trying to find lawyers,” Boswell said.
On the other hand, McCloud had Ricky Curtis, a court-appointed attorney, represent him at Wednesday’s proceedings.
McCloud has remained in the Sullivan County Jail and appeared Wednesday in his gray jail jumpsuit.
He has been unable to post the $10,000 bond in his case. Curtis asked that the court reduce his bond to $5,000, but Lauderback denied the request.
Boswell briefly left the courtroom after her portion of the proceedings, but came back in to observe McCloud’s appearance.
Both defendants are next set to appear in court on March 24 at 9 a.m.
Anyone with information about Evelyn Mae Boswell is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.