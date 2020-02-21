Update: The vehicle sought earlier today in the search for Evelyn Boswell has been found in Wilkes County, North Carolina, authorities said late Friday.
Two people were also interviewed, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Evelyn is still missing.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the return of a missing 15-month-old Blountville girl, he said at a news conference this afternoon.
Cassidy provided a handful of new details about the ongoing search for Evelyn Mae Boswell, who has been missing since December and is the subject of an Amber Alert that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued Wednesday after authorities became aware of her disappearance.
Family members told the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services that they had not seen the child since late 2019. DCS sent a referral to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and detectives immediately began to investigate.
“This is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Cassidy told reporters.
He said authorities are looking for a gray 2007 BMW with a Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 in connection to the case. TBI publicized the search for the vehicle earlier today and said individuals traveling in the car were believed to have information related to Boswell’s whereabouts. Cassidy declined to provide more details, although he said authorities did not believe the toddler was in the vehicle and that they wanted to talk with individuals affiliated with the car for information that may be relevant to the case. He said authorities believed the car may be across state lines.
Authorities have been in touch with Evelyn’s parents, mother Megan “Maggie” Boswell, and father Ethan Perry. But “a lot of her information hasn’t been accurate,” Cassidy said about details that the mother has provided.
“We’re not disregarding anybody as a suspect at this time,” Cassidy said.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or Boswell is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said at the press conference this afternoon that authorities have received over 200 tips so far in the case and that officials are continuing to follow up on them.
