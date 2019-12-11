Railroad Street suspect

A wanted person has been found in a home on Railroad Street in Abingdon. Several streets are now closed as US Marshals operation continues.

 Robert Sorrell | BHC

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments