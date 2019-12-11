UPDATE: Authorities have identified Christopher Tiller as the wanted suspect in a home on Railroad Street in Abingdon. Tiller was released from Red Onion State Prison a few months ago and is wanted on probation violation stemming from meth charge, according to authorities.
Police believe Tiller is still in the home. They have spoken with him briefly on the phone, but have not been able to convince him to surrender. Police have deployed tear gas to try and force him outside.
Authorities don't believe he is a danger to the community but are taking precautions and keeping streets closed. The Abingdon Life Saving Crew also has an ambulance on standby near the residence.
Authorities have located a wanted suspect at a home on Railroad Street in Abingdon.
Several streets near Barter Theatre are closed as U.S. Marshals, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Abingdon Police Department, work to retrieve the subject.
It is unknown at this time if there is any danger to the public as the situation is ongoing.
