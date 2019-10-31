Update: The National Weather Service has cancelled the tornado watch that had been issued earlier this afternoon for the Mountain Empire.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of the Mountain Empire until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bristol and counties throughout the region are included in the warning.
East Tennessee counties in the watch area include Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.
Affected Southwest Virginia counties include Washington, Scott and Smyth counties, as well as Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski, Russell, Tazewell, Wise and Wythe counties. Galax and Norton are also in the watch area.
A tornado watch means conditions are present that could lead to the development of tornadoes, according to the NWS website.
The National Weather Service also issued a significant weather advisory for Bristol, central Sullivan County, southeastern Scott County and Washington County, Virginia until 2:30 p.m. Wind guests of up to 50 miles per hour are possible, according to the NWS.
