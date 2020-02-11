Alexys Hope Vargas, Feb. 11, 2020

Alexys Hope Vargas was last seen leaving her family’s home on Monday in the 600 block of Anderson Avenue, according to a Marion Police Department news release. 

UPDATE: Authorities said early this afternoon that Vargas has been safely located.

MARION, Va. — A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Marion.

Alexys Hope Vargas was last seen leaving her family’s home on Monday in the 600 block of Anderson Avenue, according to a news release. Vargas’s mother, Alisha Buck, said she saw the teen walking towards Look Avenue.

Buck has been in touch with Vargas on social media, but the Marion Police Department is still trying to determine Vargas’s location and make contact with her. Authorities do not believe Vargas is in immediate danger, the release states.

Vargas is described as 5’04” and about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the release. She was last seen wearing a Virginia Tech hoodie and black basketball shorts, and she might have a medium-sized dog with her described as a brown and white mixed breed.

Anyone with information can contact the Marion Police Department at 276-783-8145 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.

