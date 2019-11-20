UPDATE: Jeffrey Caldwell has been taken into custody, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested Thursday afternoon on warrants for vehicle theft and assault.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Sullivan County officials are searching for a person of interest in connection to an ongoing “suspicious death” investigation in Kingsport, according to a Wednesday news release.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at 622 Gravely Road in Kingsport and are looking for 31-year-old Jeffry Caldwell, who police say lived at the Gravely Road address.
Authorities described Caldwell as 5’11” and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Local dispatchers first received a call about the death just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt. The office has not released any other details about its investigation.
On Wednesday morning, authorities said they believed Caldwell was in a silver 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, but later in the day, the Tennessee Highway Patrol located the vehicle in Unicoi County, according to Seabolt. However, they did not find Caldwell and investigators are still looking for him.
Anyone who may have information about Caldwell is asked to contact the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 423-279-7330.
