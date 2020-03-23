A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported out of the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Johnson City, although the medical center says the patient tested positive at an outpatient clinic in Knoxville.
“The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the facility was able to discharge the Veteran home based on clinical status with instructions for home isolation and self-care in accordance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” according to a news release.
The case is one of 204 positive veteran cases listed on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.
Kristen Schabert, a spokeswoman for Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, said the Johnson City site was listed with the case on the VA website because it is the parent facility for the William C. Tallent VA Outpatient Clinic in Knoxville, where the individual tested positive.
Across Tennessee, 505 positive cases have been documented so far, according to the state’s Department of Health. This figure includes a handful of cases in Northeast Tennessee, including two in Greene County, one in Sullivan and two in Washington.
However, some local cases have been documented and announced before state health department figures have been released online. For example, on Sunday, Ballad Health announced a new case out of Sullivan County, but that particular case does not yet appear to be reflected in published state figures.
In Virginia, 254 positive cases have been announced by state health officials. In far Southwest Virginia, just two cases have been recorded in Lee County.
This article has been updated with additional information about the patient testing positive at a Knoxville clinic.
