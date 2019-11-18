Police are questioning a student who reportedly made an online threat that led to heightened security Monday morning at both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee schools, according to Bristol Virginia Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
The Bristol Virginia Police Department is currently questioning the student and school officials “have no reason to believe that any other student is involved,” Perrigan wrote on Twitter.
Officials haven’t released any other identifying information about the student.
The student who made the threat has been identified. The student is currently being questioned by @BristolVAPolice. We have no reason to believe that any other student is involved. We appreciate the @BristolVAPolice, the FBI, and Point Broadband for their expeditious assistance.— Keith Perrigan (@BristolSuper) November 18, 2019
The Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee school divisions announced there would be increased police presence Monday after a student reportedly posted a threatening message online about bringing a weapon to school. However, both school divisions indicated they did not think anyone was in danger and were heightening school security out of an abundance of caution.
The threat was reported Sunday by a Bristol Middle School student, although the information “did not include the name of a school, the name of the student, or even mention that the school is in our division,” according to a Facebook post from Bristol Virginia Public Schools.
BVPS stated it does not believe anyone is in danger but will take precautions “to err on the side of safety.”
Bristol Tennessee City Schools posted a similar message on its Facebook page noting that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department would provide an increased presence at schools Monday and that there would be a heightened level of security awareness, although the division did not believe the threat was tied to Bristol Tennessee schools.
