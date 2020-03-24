Update: At the request of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, schools in Bristol, Kingsport and Sullivan County will remain closed through April 24. This includes all extra-curricular and athletic activities.

Bristol schools noted that teachers started back from Spring Break on Monday and are working on home-based instruction. Parents will soon be notified, the district said.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked schools across the state on Tuesday to remain closed through April 24.

Schools have been closed in Tennessee and Virginia as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered schools to remain closed through the end of the academic year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 667 positive cases of the virus in Tennessee.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments