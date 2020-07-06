Update: The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has identified the pedestrian as Luther W. Tester, 70, of Bristol.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The body of a pedestrian struck by a train was located early Monday morning near the intersection of Weaver Pike and Vance Tank Road, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Sullivan County Dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a train around 3:15 a.m. Monday, the release states. Bristol Tennessee police then located a body about 200 yards south of Weaver Pike.
Norfolk Southern Railroad Police also responded to the scene.
The city said the pedestrian’s identity was not being released until the individual’s next of kin was notified.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Still at 423-989-5600 or mstill@bristoltn.org.
