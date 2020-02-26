UPDATE: Mary McCloud, whose grandson was arrested last week in Wilkes County, North Carolina in connection with the Sullivan County Amber Alert, confirmed Wednesday that authorities were searching a pond next to her house.
On Wednesday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said authorities were searching a pond in Wilkes County to find missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell.
McCloud said she saw agents and helicopters searching at the pond.
She said she does not believe her grandson is involved in Evelyn's disappearance.
Authorities are searching a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina as part of an ongoing investigation to find missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a news briefing this afternoon.
He did not provide any other specific details about that search effort other than to say he had just received the information.
False statements from the child’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, had “delayed” and “impeded” investigations into the child’s disappearance, Cassidy said. Evelyn has reportedly not been seen since December, but was not officially reported to authorities as missing until last week.
“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Cassidy said about Megan Boswell.
The briefing came the day after authorities charged Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, with filing a false report. She was taken into custody Tuesday and is being held in the Sullivan County jail on $25,000 bond.
An affidavit filed with Bristol General Sessions Court on Tuesday said Boswell falsely told authorities that Evelyn had been in the child’s father’s custody, despite the father currently being enlisted out of state in the U.S. Army. Authorities determined the father, Ethan Perry, did not have possession of Evelyn, according to the document.
She was arraigned in Bristol court this morning and appeared via video from the jail. Her next court date is set for March 2, according to court records.
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately return an inquiry about the search this afternoon.
Angela Boswell, 42, who is Evelyn’s grandmother, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, were arrested in Wilkes County last week and charged in Bristol General Sessions Court with theft over $2,500. The couple was accused of stealing a 2007 BMW from Sullivan County.
The BMW became part of the search into Evelyn’s disappearance when authorities announced they wanted to question the vehicle’s occupants for information about the toddler’s whereabouts. Neither Boswell nor McCloud have been charged in connection with the child’s disappearance.
Both Angela Boswell and McCloud waived extradition in Wilkes County District Court on Monday. Boswell was transported to Sullivan County later that day while McCloud has remained in jail in North Carolina. Boswell also has a violation of probation warrant out of Kingsport.
