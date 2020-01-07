BRISTOL, Tennessee — Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl and Grill at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee recently closed down.

Bass Pro Shops operated the restaurant and bowling alley at its location in the retail development.

“We recently closed this restaurant to alter the space and better serve our customers with expanded products and services,” a Bass Pro Shops spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said it is speaking with restaurant employees about transferring to other roles and assisting workers with severance packages and a continuation of benefits. The company did not immediately return an inquiry about how many employees the closure affected.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

