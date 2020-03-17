As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency is modifying commodity distribution procedures this month.
Items will now be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis to income eligible households, according to a news release.
Recipients have to be Tennessee residents and have a light blue-colored commodity ID card, which can be obtained by submitting an application at a Neighborhood Service Center. Organizers recommend recipients complete the application prior to their distribution date, but participants can receive help at a distribution site with obtaining a required ID card, the release states.
Distribution takes place between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. or when food commodities are gone.
UETHDA serves eight northeast Tennessee counties, including Sullivan County.
