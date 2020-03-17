As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency is modifying commodity distribution procedures this month.

Items will now be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis to income eligible households, according to a news release.

Recipients have to be Tennessee residents and have a light blue-colored commodity ID card, which can be obtained by submitting an application at a Neighborhood Service Center. Organizers recommend recipients complete the application prior to their distribution date, but participants can receive help at a distribution site with obtaining a required ID card, the release states.

Distribution takes place between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. or when food commodities are gone.

UETHDA serves eight northeast Tennessee counties, including Sullivan County.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments