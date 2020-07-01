ABINGDON, Va. — Two people — who dated in high school — remained on the run late Wednesday after Washington County authorities said they’re wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Bristol, Tennessee man who dated one of the suspects.
Terry Dwayne Linebaugh, 35, of Blountville, and Heather Lucille Jones, 32, have been charged in the death of 39-year-old Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds, of Bristol, Tennessee, whose body was recovered from a burned house near Bristol on Monday.
Linebaugh, who was recently released from prison, faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and arson. Jones has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis believes Hammonds was shot and killed June 24 at a home on Mary’s Chapel Road, just off U.S. Highway 421.
Hammonds is believed to have been in a relationship with Jones, but Andis said the woman appears to have recently reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Linebaugh.
“They [recently] crossed paths and started talking,” the sheriff said. “I think that could have led to the demise of Mr. Hammonds. I think he discovered that they were talking and that’s how tempers flared.”
Linebaugh was recently released from a long stint in prison. He was incarcerated from 2004 to 2009 and again from 2012 to 2020 for various convictions ranging from malicious wounding to theft.
“Within the week of his release, he committed these heinous crimes,” Andis said.
“Based on the information that we have, there had been a discussion between Terry Linebaugh and Heather Jones while he was incarcerated and later on, he said he would take care of the problem,” Andis said.
Detectives believe Jones and Linebaugh coerced Hammonds to go to Mary’s Chapel, where Andis said the man was ambushed and shot.
Linebaugh rode a bicycle to the home, but appears to have left in Hammonds’ vehicle, Andis said.
“I think they panicked and tried to come back and cover up the crime scene,” Andis said.
On Saturday night, an accelerant was used to set fire at the vacant home on Mary’s Chapel.
The Goodson Kinderhook Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. They returned Sunday when the fire rekindled.
Then, on Monday, a neighbor, who went to the home to check on some electrical wiring, spotted the body.
Andis said that due to extensive damage, high heat and remote location, no one saw the body until Monday.
“It was vacant and for sale,” Andis said of the property, which had not been maintained.
On Wednesday, Andis said he believes the pair may be driving a silver Subaru belonging to Jones’ mother.
Andis said a number of agencies are working with the Sheriff’s Office to locate the pair, including the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.
“We are on a manhunt now for these individuals,” Andis said.
Authorities previously located Hammond’s vehicle, which had been taken by the pair, in Bristol, Virginia, after police pursued it earlier this week, Andis said.
Jones and Linebaugh have extensive criminal histories, according to local court records. Linebaugh has been convicted on at least 12 counts of theft, two counts of burglary, probation violations and a number of traffic violations in Sullivan County. In Washington County, Virginia, he was convicted of malicious wounding, eluding police, grand larceny and assault of a law enforcement officer. He also has convictions of malicious wounding, grand larceny and probation violations in Bristol, Virginia.
In Sullivan County, Jones has convictions of attempted trespassing, vandalism, assaults and various drug charges, records show.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.
