Two suspects wanted in connection to a Washington County, Virginia murder case were arrested Friday in Kingsport, Tennessee, according to a news release from the county sheriff’s office.
Terry Dwayne Linebaugh, 35, of Blountville, and Heather Lucille Jones, 32, were charged this past week in the death of Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds, of Bristol, Tennessee. The 39-year-old’s body was recovered from a burned house near Bristol on Monday.
On Friday, authorities found Linebaugh walking on East Strone Drive in Kingsport and Jones at the Americort Motel on East Stone Drive, the release states.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pair was arrested without incident.
Linebaugh faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and arson. Jones has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
The two were booked at the Kingsport Police Department and transported to the Sullivan County Jail., the release states.
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said in the release that a stolen pickup truck in Lee County, Virginia was connected to the two suspects and recovered in Johnson City, Tennessee. It was not immediately clear if any new charges were being filed in connection to the stolen vehicle.
It was also unclear Friday evening if the two defendants were being transferred to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
Andis did not immediately return a request for comment on the case.
The sheriff has previously said he believes Hammonds was shot and killed June 24 at a home on Mary’s Chapel Road, just off U.S. Highway 421.
The Goodson Kinderhook Fire Department responded to a fire at the vacant home last weekend and extinguished the flames.
On Monday, a neighbor went to the home to check on some electrical wiring and found the body.
Andis has previously said that due to extensive damage, high heat and remote location, the body was not found until Monday.
