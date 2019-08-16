Following the plane crash Thursday involving Dale Earnhardt Jr., his family and two pilots at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, two colleges located near the airport will be closed Friday.
Northeast State at Elizabethton and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton will both be closed, according to Facebook posts from the schools.
Highway 91 is expected to be closed “for an extended period of time,” the Elizabethton Police Department said in a news release.
The occupants of the plane — Earnhardt Jr., 44, his wife, Amy, 37, and 1-year-old daughter, Isla, as well as two pilots — managed to escape from the burning plane. The family’s dog, Gus, also survived.
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Earnhardt’s sister and general manager of JR Motorsports, posted a tweet early Friday morning, at 12:32 a.m., thanking everyone who had reached out to the family.
“Finally laying down for the night and want to say thank you to God, the angels among us, our pilots, first responders, medical staff, our NASCAR family and everyone that has reached out in whatever way to support us all,” she wrote.
The National Transportation Safety Board has said it is sending two investigators to Elizabethton to begin an investigation of the crash.