Bristol Tennessee police have arrested two men and charged them with 150 counts of criminal simulation in connection with using cloned debit and credit cards to withdrawn over $8,164 in cash from a local ATM.
According to a news release, Bristol Tennessee police received a call on Saturday from the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union saying that someone used different cards the previous night to withdrawn large amounts of cash at its branch at 1200 Bluff City Highway. The caller said the same people were back withdrawing more cash Saturday morning.
Bristol Tennessee police officers went to the credit union and saw a white Mazda CX-5 pull away from the ATM, the release said. Officers then followed the Mazda southbound on Bluff City Highway and conducted a traffic stop. The release said officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and found 150 plastic prepaid/gift cards, a plastic bottle with ATM receipts in it and a black nylon bag with $8,164 in cash.
The car, which was a rental, had its Georgia registration covered with a fraudulent temp tag “to conceal their identity,” the release said.
According to the release, the two men in the car were then taken to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and interviewed by detectives. The men admitted to using the cards to withdraw the cash in Bristol, Tenn. and they also admitted to being undocumented in the U.S., the release said.
The release said one of the men had an international driver’s license identifying him as Viktor Frana and the other man had a Czech Republic identification card with the name Ambroz Bojan. However, police said they “are unable to determine if the two subjects in custody are who they claim to be.”
The two men are being held without bond pending further charges by the U.S. Secret Service, the release said.
The release asked anyone with information to contact Investigator Eric Sargent at 423-989-5251 or esargent@bristoltn.org.