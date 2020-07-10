BRISTOL, Tenn. – Two former residents of the Christian Care Center of Bristol who developed COVID-19 passed away at a local hospital, according to a news release the facility issued Friday.
A total of 22 residents at the Bristol, Tennessee nursing home have tested positive for the virus, the release states. Of these, 19 are in isolation and two have been hospitalized.
Six staff members have also tested positive, according to the release.
“We have prayed to be spared of this terrible virus getting into our facility,” the release states. “In spite of all our efforts, we are facing Covid-19 with staff and residents.”
The facility said it is “working closely” with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
