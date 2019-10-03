BRISTOL, Va. — Two people were jailed Thursday afternoon when four dogs were discovered in a sweltering car in a Bristol Virginia parking lot.
James Brian Hughes, 29, and Caroylne Amanda Hartley, 29, both of Abingdon, were arrested on four counts of animal cruelty, one count for each dog left in the hot car.
Around 2 p.m., the Bristol Virginia Police Department received a third-party call regarding dogs being left in a car in a parking lot at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Officer Tyler Cross said she discovered four hound mix dogs inside a four-door sedan, which was parked across from the Bristol Virginia courthouse and jail. Cross said there were two adult hounds and two puppies.
At the time, the temperature hovered around 90 degrees in Bristol, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee. Officials were able to determine it was between 95 and 102 degrees in front seat of the car and 120 degrees in the back seat. This was after the vehicle’s air conditioning was running for about five minutes, Cross said. She added that the vehicle was likely hotter when officers arrived.
There also was no water for the animals in the vehicle, she said.
The dogs were removed, provided water and taken to the city’s animal shelter. Their condition was not known Thursday night.
Hughes and Hartley had been in the courthouse and when Hughes left, he found officers around the vehicle.
Hartley had a General District Court hearing Thursday on charges of possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Those charges remain pending until her next court hearing on Jan. 9.
The dogs will remain at the animal shelter pending the animal cruelty court proceedings. The dogs could either return to the owners or become available for adoption, depending on the court’s decision.
Hughes and Hartley were taken to the Bristol Virginia Jail.
