BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Two Animal Shelter of Sullivan County board members resigned Monday, and an acting manager has been named for the county’s embattled Animal Shelter in Blountville.
Joyce Crosswhite and Cindy Holmes-Drury resigned Monday from the nine-member board that will eventually take over shelter operations from the county. Another member resigned early this year soon after the board was created. Crosswhite is a county commissioner, and Holmes-Drury is a volunteer at the shelter.
Brandi Perkey, who resigned as shelter manager in June 2018, is now the acting manager after the manager hired in May for the permanent job quit on his first day earlier this month. When Perkey resigned last year, there were 200 cats in the shelter, even after 50 had been euthanized for space, and an animal activist group was planning a protest against the shelter over what they viewed as substandard operations.
This year, after the second round of canine parvovirus in less than two months, the shelter was closed to dog intakes and adoptions for nearly three weeks. It reopened Monday for dog adoptions, but dogs still aren’t being taken in as a precaution. The cat room reopened last week to lessen the number of cats housed there and in foster homes through adoptions.
Perkey has been the acting manager since July 15, according to an email from board President Linda Brittenham to the rest of the board that was obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier.
“Brandi has been working closely with The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine concerning the parvo outbreaks,” Brittenham wrote in the email. “The Executive Committee has also interviewed a very highly qualified individual that will head the management team that will be confirmed by the end of July. We also have in place a Business Consultant to review business practices.”
Brittenham told the Bristol Herald Courier on Tuesday that it was time for some of the board member terms to be up anyway, but whose terms those would’ve been had never been publically announced.
“This just took care of it for us,” she said. “We were going to see who was willing to serve how many years. ... We would’ve loved for everybody, if they had wanted to stay on, to stay on, but these circumstances prevented that. But we certainly appreciate everybody that served on our board and continues to serve on our board.”
Brittenham added that “more management decisions” will be made when they’re confirmed, likely by next week.
“We’ve got a business consultant — a retired businessman — that’s looking at our business practices,” she said. “We’ve got UT coming on tomorrow night to make a board presentation about where we were, where we are and about our procedures and everything. So, we’re excited about the direction we’re going in, particularly given the circumstances of our parvo outbreak. We’re really addressing those, and that’s been our primary focus for sure.”
The Executive Committee, the mayor’s office and the Accounts and Budgets office made the decision to rehire Perkey because of the “immediate need” due to interim manager, Peter Hanson, beginning a job in another county department on July 15 and the resignation of the manager that was hired, Brittenham said.
Brittenham, Crosswhite and Holmes-Drury said they have heard other board members may resign as well, but the board’s bylaws require written resignations. The bylaws also state that the board can have six to 20 members, so members that resign don’t have to be replaced, Brittenham said.
Crosswhite and Holmes-Drury emailed their letters of resignation to Brittenham on Monday. Holmes-Drury also emailed hers to the rest of the board.
“I just don’t think we are ready to take over the shelter, and I don’t think we will ever get any big donations until we have a plan in place for a new shelter,” Crosswhite wrote. “I will continue to help our animals in any way I can. God made us stewards of our world to take care of it, and this also includes our animals.”
Drury outlined several hopes she has for the future of the board, including transparency with the community and working with shelter volunteers.
“I hope the Board can work together to achieve its goals and that each director will always have an equal voice on matters of importance,” she wrote. “Communication is key. Collaboration is vital. It is my sincere hope that the Board will work harmoniously with the community and the volunteers, both of whom play indispensable roles in the well-being of our county’s animals. I hope those groups will be treated with respect and that anyone who cares enough to attend the regular meetings of the Board will be welcomed and allowed to voice their concerns and opinions in a public forum. Everyone has something to offer, and after years of working in animal care and rescue, I’ve learned that it truly takes a village.”
Crosswhite and Holmes-Drury elaborated on their decisions to resign with the Herald Courier on Tuesday. Both said they felt like they didn’t have a say on the board — its Executive Committee made all the decisions. They also said they think a new shelter needs to be built because they don’t see enough people donating money to fix the current one because of the shape it’s in.
“The board members didn’t have much input on what was going on, like when they hired the first manager that didn’t last any time,” Crosswhite said. “… I’m going to continue to help the animals. It’s just not going to be with the Sullivan County Animal Shelter board. … I just didn’t feel like we were accomplishing anything. We never really did have a plan. … We can’t get any donors [with] the way that the shelter is now. It’s closed a lot and the parvo — I just can’t handle it.”
Holmes-Drury said the county remains too involved with the nonprofit for her to continue to be a board member.
“I just realized that this is still a county entity — it’s still a governmental entity, and as long as they’re putting money into it, it’s going to be,” Holmes-Drury said. “I was pretty aggravated about a lot of things. This Executive Committee’s making all the decisions. It’s not a cohesive board. It’s kind of like it’s them and it’s us. The Executive Committee’s making all the decisions. and everybody else just shuts up and goes out and raises money.”
Brittenham wrote in the email she sent that “this has been a very challenging time with many variables and issues arising” and informed board members that the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine will video conference with the board at its meeting tonight, which will be at 6 in the commission room of the Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville.
The college has been working with the shelter on improving cleaning and vaccination protocols following the second outbreak of parvo.