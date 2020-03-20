GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- Tusculum University confirmed Friday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the university states the university was notified Friday morning that a student had tested positive for the virus. All nonessential personnel were sent home to work remotely.

The university will also begin closing residence halls and will alert the health department of all campus members who came in contact with the individual, according to the statement.

"Tusculum University is committed to the well-being of all students, faculty and staff and will continue to be a resource for anyone who needs assistance," the statement reads. "The university and classes will continue to function, and we will remain on track to finish the remainder of the spring semester."

More information on Tusculum's efforts to protect it's community can be found at https://web.tusculum.edu/safety/emergency-preparedness/.

