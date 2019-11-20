BRISTOL, Va. — Motorists may experience delays at the intersection of Lee Highway and Old Airport Road near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 as officials work to move a truck carrying a beam that became stuck late Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police were alerted around 11:30 a.m. of a truck becoming stuck as it made a turn toward the interstate, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
Officials are working to get the vehicle dislodged and moving, she said.
No crash and no injuries were reported.
