Stuck truck in Bristol, Va., November 20, 2019

A truck carrying a beam became stuck at the intersection of Lee Highway and Old Airport Road in Bristol, Virginia on Wednesday. 

 Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Motorists may experience delays at the intersection of Lee Highway and Old Airport Road near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 as officials work to move a truck carrying a beam that became stuck late Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police were alerted around 11:30 a.m. of a truck becoming stuck as it made a turn toward the interstate, according to VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Officials are working to get the vehicle dislodged and moving, she said.

No crash and no injuries were reported.

tdodson@bristolnews.com

