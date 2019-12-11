BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — As a light snow covered the region early this morning, the Tri-Cities Airport recorded about 0.5 inch of snow.
“It wasn’t a very heavy duty snow, just a light event,” said Tod Hyslop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.
Transportation officials said there haven't been any significant issues on primary routes.
"All interstates and state roads have been treated across the region," said Mark Nagi, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. "Roads are clear and dry."
The Virginia Department of Transportation also wasn't aware of any major issues this morning, agency spokeswoman Michelle Earl said.
Cold temperatures are expected today, with a high of 37 degrees, according to the NWS forecast for Bristol. Tonight temperatures may drop to a low of 25.
Temperatures will warm up Thursday with a predicted high near 47, but rain or freezing rain is possible Friday morning.
