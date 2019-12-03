The Tri-Cities saw little accumulation from light snowfall on Monday and few effects on area roads, officials said Tuesday morning.
“Most of the snow was in the higher terrain,” said Allan Diegan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.
He said some of the highest totals he saw were 4.5 inches on Mt. Le Conte and 4 inches at Newfound Gap, both located in East Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Tri-Cities Airport recorded “just a trace” amount, he said.
“Ultimately we didn’t have any issues,” said Michelle Earl, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol district. “The majority of snow we did receive was in those higher elevations where we don’t see as much traffic.”
Mark Nagi, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said crews were ready for snowfall in the upper east part of the state and treated roads in higher elevations like Roan Mountain, but there were “no reported issues for motorists during that limited winter weather event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.