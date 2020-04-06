APPALACHIA, Va. -- Two town of Appalachia firefighters have been placed in quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19.

Deputy Fire Chief and EMS Chief Travis Anderson said in a video on the department's Facebook page the employees transported a patient last week that has tested positive for the virus.

The patient was asymptomatic at the time they were transported, he added. And the person was originally transported for reasons unrelated to the illness.

The department learned about the positive result from the Virginia Department of Health on Friday night.

Anderson said he and town manager Fred Luntsford plan to be transparent about the situation going forward.

