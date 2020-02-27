Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW OR A RAIN SNOW MIX. * ACCUMULATIONS...UP TO AN INCH AND A HALF. BEST CHANCES FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL BE AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE ROUGHLY 1500 FEET, AND MAINLY FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN TENNESSEE VALLEY. * WHEN...THE FIRST ROUND OF SNOW OR RAIN AND SNOW MIX WILL OCCUR FRIDAY MORNING FROM ROUGHLY DAYBREAK THROUGH MIDDAY BEFORE CHANGING TO ALL RAIN. THE SECOND ROUND OF WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR LATE FRIDAY NIGHT AS TEMPERATURES FALL BACK TO NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE MINIMAL. SOME SLICK ROADS OR ELEVATED SURFACES COULD OCCUR DURING HEAVIER PRECIPITATION, BUT THAT SHOULD BE LIMITED IN DURATION.