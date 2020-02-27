Nearly 700 tips — including a possible sighting earlier this month at a Yadkinville, North Carolina restaurant — have led investigators in multiple states to search for missing Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities continue to look for the 15-month-old, who was last seen in Sullivan County in December. By Thursday afternoon, the TBI had received about 690 tips since an Amber Alert was issued Feb. 19.
Yadkinville Police Chief Dawn Pardue said her agency was following up a tip that Wilkes County authorities received about a possible sighting in the past couple of weeks. Pardue confirmed the tip was in regard to Evelyn possibly being seen with her grandmother at a Yadkinville restaurant.
“Surveillance video has been reviewed almost daily at a variety of locations during the last week,” said TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.
The agency has received tips from multiple states, including in North Carolina.
“We did receive a tip pertaining to a possible sighting from earlier in the month at a restaurant in North Carolina,” said Earhart, responding to a question about the Yadkinville tip. “When we receive a tip that involves another state, we ask authorities in the appropriate jurisdiction for assistance in following up on the information. As always, during an Amber Alert, if we determine there is a credible sighting, we will make the public aware.”
The Yadkinville tip follows one in nearby Wilkes County, where authorities searched a pond in the Traphill area Wednesday. Nothing was found, according to Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Logan Kerr.
Last week, the WCSO arrested Angela Boswell, 42, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, on theft charges stemming from the Tennessee Amber Alert. A detective spotted McCloud and Boswell in a BMW that was being sought in the investigation. Both were charged with theft over $2,500 in Sullivan County and were extradited from North Carolina to Tennessee, where they are being held at the Sullivan County jail.
Neither McCloud nor Angela Boswell has been charged in the child’s disappearance.
McCloud was arraigned in Bristol General Sessions Court on Thursday. If he posts $10,000 bail, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor, according to the clerk’s office. His next court date is set for March 4 in Bristol General Sessions Court.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, was charged earlier this week with filing a false report. She is currently being held on $25,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a news briefing Wednesday that Megan Boswell has provided false information that delayed and impeded law enforcement’s investigation.
Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
