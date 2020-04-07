BRISTOL, Va. -- Twenty-six Tinseltown employees in Bristol were laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemark USA, Inc. filed a WARN notice with the Virginia Employment Commission on March 26. The company closed all of its locations March 18.

The company also announced layoffs in Norfolk, Chesapeake, Newport News, Centreville and Fairfax.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

