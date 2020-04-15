Three temporary COVID-19 testing sites are about to open in Northeast Tennessee, and they’ll offer free drive-thru testing for anyone who wants it.
The Northeast Regional Health Office announced Wednesday that it will run drive-thru testing for the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 at two sites this weekend. The first site will be open on April 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Volunteer High School (1050 Volunteer Street, Church Hill) and the second will be open on April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Tennessee State University (1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City) in the parking lot across from the soccer fields).
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” said Northeast Regional Health Director, Rebekah English, in a press release published Wednesday. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
Nurses or National Guard medics will be conducting the tests. The test will consist of a nasal swab, and the test results could become available within three days “depending on lab volume,” the press release said.
Also on Wednesday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced that it will conduct free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of its Blountville office (154 Blountville Bypass) starting Monday, April 20 and running through Friday, May 1.
Testing hours will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no weekend testing, according to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. Anyone who wants to be tested should set up an appointment by calling the Sullivan County Public Information Line at 423-279-2777.
“[The] test will consist of a nasopharyngeal swab and results are expected to take 5-7 days,” the press release stated. (A “nasopharyngeal swab” is a swab of the upper area of the throat, behind the nose.)
