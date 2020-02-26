NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three Northeast Tennessee state representatives introduced an amendment to existing legislation Wednesday that would increase penalties against parents or guardians who delay reporting a missing child to law enforcement.
Under the amendment introduced by Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, and Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, existing legislation would be renamed Evelyn’s Law in honor of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, a Blountville toddler, who remained missing Wednesday.
Evelyn is believed to have gone missing around Dec. 10, although her disappearance wasn’t reported to police until Feb. 18.
Evelyn’s Law would require parents or guardians to verbally report when a child in their care is missing, has been abducted or ran away within 48 hours of that child’s disappearance, followed by a written report as requested by law enforcement. Hill said there are no existing state laws that penalize parents or guardians for not reporting a missing child in a timely manner.
Under Evelyn’s Law, failure to report or delaying a report while demonstrating reckless disregard for the safety of a child would be considered a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both. Additionally, if a parent or guardian fails to report or delays reporting with reckless disregard and result for the child, serious bodily harm or death, they would be charged with a Class C felony, punishable by three to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Hill said the legislation is the result of ongoing conversations with Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy about what could be done at the state law level for cases like Evelyn’s. Cassidy has said the lengthy delay in reporting Evelyn’s disappearance hinders the search. Normally, missing children are reported within a few hours because they are so time-sensitive, he added.
“While we continue to pray for little Evelyn’s safe return, we must continue our work strengthening state laws so we can hold those with no regard for the well-being or safety of their children accountable for their reckless behavior,” Hill said in a news release.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Wednesday afternoon he had not had time to look over the legislation, but he supports any legislation that helps missing children.
Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfeesboro, will sponsor the Senate version of the bill.
