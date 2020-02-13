MARION, Va. — Three people were transported to the hospital early this morning after two separate crashes on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, according to Virginia State Police.
Two people were taken to the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion after a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate and struck a northbound tractor-trailer near mile marker 42 around 12:30 a.m., VSP said in a news release. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and both drivers were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
VSP said that “within minutes” a second crash occurred at mile marker 62, where a crash between a tractor-trailer and a Dodge Ram pickup truck caused the tractor-trailer to run off the interstate into the median. The tractor-trailer drive was not injured, but the pickup truck driver was also taken to the Smyth County Community Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, the release states.
Both crashes are under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.