Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 421 in Sullivan County on Sunday night, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Around 7:11 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Hickory Tree Road and tried to cross into the median of U.S. 421 where the two roads intersected, the reports states. However, the Ford Focus pulled out in front of a 2010 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on U.S. 421 and the F-150 hit the left side of the Ford Focus.
The driver of the Ford Focus, Brandy Wise, 18, of Bristol, Tennessee, was injured in the crash and taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to the report.
One of the Ford Focus’s passengers, Lisa Wise, 51, of Bristol, Tennessee, was also transported to the hospital for treatment. A 13-year-old is listed as the only other passenger in the car, but he was not reported to have suffered any injuries.
The crash injured the driver of the Ford F-150, James Dishman Jr., 46, of Bristol, Tennessee, the report states. Dishman had a 47-year-old passenger, but she was not reported as injured.
Authorities are charging Brandy Wise with failing to exercise due care.
The report did not specify the nature of any reported injuries and a THP spokesman did not immediately return an inquiry Monday morning about the injuries.
