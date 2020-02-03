ABINGDON, Va. — Three people face a number of drug-related charges after Abingdon Police Department officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Saturday and discovered several substances in the car, according to a news release.
At 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, police saw a Nissan sedan make an illegal left turn onto Cummings Street from West Main Street, the release states. The officers tried to pull over the Nissan on West Valley Street, but the car then turned on to Reservoir Street and accelerated. After turning on to High Street and driving to Dale Street, the car came to a sudden stop and the driver fled from the scene, according to the release.
The driver was apprehended near a residence on Valley Street and officers detained the two other occupants who had remained in the vehicle.
Authorities say a search of the vehicle found several grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, a fungus-like material, Suboxone packages, Suboxone strips, various drug paraphernalia and over $1,000 in cash.
The driver, Jeffrey Allen Berry, 27, of Abingdon, faces two counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana; eluding police; obstructing justice; resisting arrest; and fleeing from a law enforcement officer. Berry was also served with two capiases for violating probation, the release states.
The front seat passenger, Brandi Nichole Barker, 32, of Mendota, was charged with two counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.
The back seat passenger, Brock B. Kestner, 25, Abingdon, was charged with manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance and was served with a capias for a probation violation.
The three defendants are being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
