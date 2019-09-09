A pair of incidents involving a man threatening to kill his girlfriend and a deceased male body being found at an apartment community in Appalachia, Virginia, over the weekend is under investigation by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. However, police say it is unknown if the two events are related.
Authorities found a deceased man at a unit at Inman Village Apartments around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Police believe the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but have not released any identifying information.
Earlier on Sunday, at around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the same apartment community after a man called Wise County Central Dispatch and claimed he was going to murder his girlfriend at Inman Village, the release stated. The male caller threatened law enforcement and said he would kill the woman in 30 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.
The caller contacted dispatch through an internet-based system and authorities were not immediately able to determine where the call came from, the release stated.
During a search of Inman Village, officers reported hearing one round of a firearm being fired in the community, but were unable to find where the gunshot came from.
Police were eventually able to get in touch with the caller when sheriff’s office investigators and the U.S. Marshals obtained a callback number. The man “would sporadically answer the calls and give little information,” according to the release.
Law enforcement officials later cleared the scene after they exhausted their search and received no further calls. The incident is still under investigation.
Two men with active warrants were arrested during the search of the apartment community on Sunday morning, but those arrests were unrelated to the caller incident, the release stated.
It is not known if the caller incident and the deceased male found in an apartment at Inman Village are related, the sheriff’s office stated.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3756.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.