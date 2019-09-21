Thousands enjoy array of music, food on Day 2 of Bristol Rhythm & Roots

Dillon Carmichael adjusted his sunglasses, stepped toward the Piedmont stage microphone and belted out the chorus of “Turn the Page,” Bob Seger’s rock anthem to life on the road, in his booming baritone voice, as a sun-drenched, appreciative crowd sang and swayed along.
Downtown Bristol was cooking Saturday — from afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s, to powerful stage shows around virtually every corner to the nearly endless array of tasty options served up by food vendors from one end of State Street to another. Day two of the 19th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots went into the books with thousands of music fans sampling the sounds and tastes of the downtown music festival from midday to midnight.
Although held in the birthplace of country music, the audio lineup is not just country — Americana, folk, jazz, rock, bluegrass and some sounds so unique they defy characterization.
The downtown music festival has long been known as fertile ground for aspiring young musicians to display their chops before large, appreciative crowds of discerning music fans. Much like the 1927 Bristol Sessions — which the festival was established to celebrate — opened doors for previously unknown artists and catapulted some, including the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers, into superstardom.
For fans of outlaw country — sounds akin to BRRR alum and current chart dominator Chris Stapleton — Carmichael’s set list was as welcome as a frosty cold brew on a late summer afternoon.
Turn the Page was the final tune in an hourlong set that took listeners down the Kentucky backroads of Carmichael’s youth, paid homage to some of his honkytonk heroes — Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams and Merle Haggard — and assuredly reminded many of at least one of his famous uncles — Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry fame.
Besides performing wearing black jeans and a black shirt striped in turquoise, the front of Carmichael’s drum kit has his extended initials — DC — which closely resemble the eagle wing arrangement that became Waylon Jennings’ trademark.
Carmichael is 25, has a single “I Do For You” at No. 61 and climbing the country chart, his second album — also titled “I Do For You” — is to be released next month and he’s on his second year of touring.
“I’m just getting started. I hope to be around awhile,” the soft-spoken Carmichael said. “My first goal is to never run out of goals. I want to continue to climb forever; I don’t want to stop doing it [music]. I don’t want to have a moment where I believe I’m done. Short-term goals — I want to headline Rupp Arena in my hometown, I want to have a headlining tour and I want to have a long lastin’ career.”
He moved to Nashville at 18 and has been working at both his writing and performing craft. But the performance side appears to be organic. His other notable uncle is country crooner John Michael Montgomery. Despite the connections, Carmichael tries not to overemphasize his famous family, who he calls “good people.”
“On the business side of it, it helps for people to know that. They’ll actually listen to you,” he said honestly. “I try to keep it as normal and natural as possible. Constantly talking about it or trying to bring it up is an unnatural thing. It’s nice to have a legacy in the family. They’ve obviously been very successful, and that will live on for a long time.”
Witnessing such success firsthand helped light a fire.
“I think I love music the same way they love music. I don’t think them being what they are is the sole reason I wanted to be a musician but definitely looked up to both uncles and my mom — she’s a singer as well,” he said.
Carmichael is grounded in the past but dreams of carrying on a storied country tradition.
“To say that someone could be as legendary as any of them, I don’t see that happenin,’” he said. “I want to carry on the torch a little bit, keep it alive a little bit. Me, this band and a bunch of other folks — Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson.”
And fellow Kentucky native/country rocker Stapleton? Carmichael is getting accustomed to the comparison, although he admits to sounding more like Jamey Johnson or “Uncle Eddie” Montgomery.
“Somebody told me once I have the essence of Chris Stapleton, whatever that means. I don’t think I have the same voice or anything like that; I don’t even think we look alike,” he said. “For some reason I make people think of Chris Stapleton, and that’s fine. He’s amazing.”
Dillon Carmichael performs today at 2:30 p.m. on the Sixth Street stage.
Belle Plaine
Shortly after 2:30 Saturday afternoon, Belle Plaine, her husband Brian Berglund and their bandmates carried their instruments off the Piedmont Avenue stage and loaded them into their gray Dodge Caravan with Saskatchewan Canada license tags.
No tour bus, no roadies and no money in the budget for extraneous help.
Backstage, just a few feet away, were racks of instruments, cases of sound equipment and other gear destined to be rolled up the ramp a few hours later in advance of Wynonna and the Big Noise — who would close that same stage hours later, on the second night of the 19th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Belle Plaine recognizes the Bristol impact.
“I grew up in rural Saskatchewan, so AM radio was sort of my ticket out into the world. The Judds — huge. Marty Stuart — huge. Dwight Yoakam,” Plaine said. “I knew when I was listening that was like the second wave, and I knew there was something before that, just intuitively. Country music was what I grew up on.”
The dream to move up the musical ladder burns brightly.
“That [headlining] is what I want. The dream is to have a life where we get to be expressive and we get to care for your bandmates,” she said. “When we’re altogether, it’s a conversation where everybody gets to speak at once and that only works in music. I get to know everybody that I play with as a musician first and then as people.”
Plaine and her band — which now includes husband and bass player Brian Berglund — will play about 100 times this year, which is comparable to the past few years, she said.
“We’re spending most of our time touring, and we’re in that place where we’re totally self-represented. So, we’re doing all the grunt work on our end,” she said. “It’s kind of a great place to be because you get to be your own boss. But then when something goes wrong, you’re the boss.”
As independent musicians, they book the recording studio, write the songs, book the tours, publicize the tours and handle myriad other details.
On stage Saturday, the couple wore matching blue denim jumpsuits and engaged in some amusing banter — primarily regarding his songwriting.
“It’s 24 hours. That is real,” she said. “We’ve both been in relationships that were supportive. But we went to Europe this year, and I didn’t have to call home and tell him how it was going because he knew. He knew the great things that were happening and the hard things that were happening. It’s a real trial to be doing it together because there’s no escape hole.”
Belle Plaine performs at noon today at the Machiavelli’s outdoor stage.
Yarn back in Bristol
Early festival attendees on Saturday enjoyed Yarn’s jam band antics on the 6th Street stage. The five-piece band, whose members live in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina, feed off their crowds, guitarist Rod Hohl said after the energetic set.
“The whole time this band has been in existence, we’ve relied on improvisation. We rely on crowd energy and interaction and vibe. People brought it today,” he said.
Yarn began in 2007, and this marks their fourth visit to the festival but the first in seven years.
“I was figuring, we play about 150 shows a year on the road so that’s like 1,000 gigs ago,” Hohl said.
While currently touring at a regular pace and recording, the band doesn’t aspire for much more fame than they currently enjoy, he said, even though they carry their own instruments off stage and load them into their van.
“It’s weird. We played a show with the Lumineers at the Barclay Center, and they sold out the Barclay Center at another show,” Hohl said, adding Yarn band members spent some time discussing the contrast. “Honestly this band is kind of a more Grateful Dead kind of success. Fans who are really loyal, fans who come to a lot of shows and follow us on the road, that’s happening now.”
Final day lineup
The festival’s final day begins with gates opening at 10 a.m., with first acts hitting 19 outdoor and indoor stages.
Among Sunday’s notables are Jim Lauderdale, followed by Folk Soul Revival on the State Street stage, Carolina Blue and Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out are tops at the country mural stage, Ray Wylie Hubbard will rock out on the Piedmont Stage, where he follows Lauren Morrow.
The Black Lillies will close out the festival with a 6 p.m. show at the Cumberland Square stage. They will follow Mike Farris and Lost Dog Street Band.
Bluegrass Group Volume Five has two shows on tap, playing the mural stage at 1:45 p.m., and then heading inside the Paramount Center for the Arts and a 4 p.m. set.
