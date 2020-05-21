BRISTOL, Va. — Developers of The Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol have secured a refinancing loan for the new 70-room boutique hotel that is now scheduled to open June 29.
Work on the $23 million hotel was completed in late March in advance of a planned April opening postponed when governors of Virginia, Tennessee and other states issued substantial restrictions on business operations and directed residents not to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hotel developers Creative Boutique Hotels now anticipate a June 29 grand opening for the property at 833 State St., which is to be part of the Marriott Tribute Portfolio group.
The developers are securing a $754,000 loan from its primary lender, which requires the lender to take the second lien position and move the city’s Industrial Development Authority to fourth position.
On Thursday, the City Council and IDA, during separate meetings, approved an amendment to the project’s performance agreement to allow the bank loan. It represents the fifth different amendment to an agreement originally drafted in 2013 when the project was initially announced.
“This delay obviously placed additional financial strains on the project, as has been the case for many, if not most businesses and government entities at every level,” according to the amendment.
“As CBH Bristol, LLC has no crystal ball of what the future may bring, there may be a time in the future where we need to seek yet additional capital through institutional lending.”
The approval shifts the city’s IDA from third position to fourth position in line should the hotel fail and a default occur.
“At this point the city has not put one taxpayer dollar into this project,” City Manager Randy Eads said.
“The only taxpayer dollars that would ever go to this project would be if The Sessions Hotel opens and — once they start accruing tax revenues — we would rebate some of that tax revenue back to The Sessions Hotel.”
The current agreement calls for the city to provide $850,000 in rebates of sales, lodging and meals taxes generated by the business over its first five years the hotel and restaurant are in operation. Southern Craft BBQ, the onsite restaurant has been open for takeout only — per Virginia restrictions — and recently opened its patio to outdoor dining only.
“By virtue of the city not having any money out there, we’re not in any worse shape being in fourth position than we are in third position or if we were in second position,” Eads said. “In the event of a default — and if the city did have money on the hook and we don’t — third or fourth position doesn’t make a difference in today’s market.”
The project is also to receive $1.7 million in Virginia tourism financing through state tax rebates and a $265,000 2014 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. In the event of a default, the city could “potentially’ be held liable for the tobacco commission grant, should they seek a claw back, Eads said. However, the four development partners, Todd Morgan, Michael Cagle, Kimberly Christner and Hal Craddock each signed an agreement guaranteeing that amount in the event of any default.
