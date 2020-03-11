BRISTOL, Va. — When The Sessions Hotel opens in downtown Bristol next month, it will be a member of the Marriott’s upscale Tribute Portfolio hotels.
The $23 million Sessions is scheduled to open April 2 near the intersection of State Street and Commonwealth Avenue, according to developers Creative Boutique Hotels, a Virginia group comprised of Cornerstone Hospitality, MB Contractors and architect Hal Craddock.
It will offer 70 unique guest rooms, the Southern Craft restaurant and bar, Vision Salon and Day Spa, the Star Barbershop, The Rooftop Bar, Simply Grand music and event venue and the outdoor Music Lawn featuring a performance stage, according to a statement.
The restaurant held a soft opening Wednesday.
“As we developed the project, we felt strongly that an affiliation would be important for the hotel’s success. We considered several affiliations, but the Marriott Tribute Portfolio felt most like the independent brand, style and culture of property we were creating,” said Kimberly Christner, president and CEO of Cornerstone Hospitality.
Tribute Portfolio includes nearly 50 hotels in North and South America, Europe and Asia, according to the Marriott website.
“The property is centered around music and authentic experiences. The Tribute Portfolio allows us to be uniquely ourselves while affording us the opportunity to engage with the vast number of Marriott Bonvoy members. Being able to be unique and independent was extremely important to us. It was just a very natural fit,” Christner said. “We’re more than excited to be in Bristol, to be affiliated with Marriott and grateful for all of the support we have received from the city of Bristol, both on the Virginia and Tennessee side; the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Bristol community.”
The 833 State St. complex combines adaptive reuse of historic downtown buildings, including the 1920s Jobbers Candy factory, the 1915 Bristol Grocery building and the 1922 Service Granary mill and is named for the 1927 Bristol Sessions music recordings, often termed the “big bang” that brought commercial country music to a mainstream audience and prompted the Twin City’s congressional designation as the birthplace of country music.
The buildings feature brick walls, wood beams, historic industrial sliding doors and granary chutes and other details with some rooms in the actual granary silo.
“This project has been a labor of love and like most historic repurposed buildings, sometimes comes with challenges and delays,” said Todd Morgan, project partner and president of MB Contractors.
“We’ve actually been working in some capacity on this project since 2014. As with all projects of this size and complexity, working through the Historic Preservation Trust at the state and federal level and ensuring that we comply with all rules on four different buildings takes time and attention to detail,” Morgan said. “In the end, this project is a unique historical storyteller and a luxurious showstopper for the Bristol community, Southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee. We’ve made sure to maintain authenticity throughout all of the spaces in the buildings.”
Southern Craft restaurant and bar is on the ground floor of former mill building. The developers left many of the gears, wheels, grain shifters and other equipment in place. The Rooftop Bar is situated on top of the former Jobbers Candy Factory.
“When we purchased the buildings, the Jobbers building only had four walls, the roof and second floor had collapsed and were all at ground level. The rooms in that building are incredible and the fabulous and large rooftop bar offers the best views of the mountains and the Music Lawn,” architect and development partner Hal Craddock said.
Craddock was part of developing Craddock Terry Hotel in Lynchburg, and the group is also responsible for the Western Front Hotel in St. Paul, Virginia.
Design groups include Lynchburg-based Architectural Partners; interior design by Interior Image Group, Crown Point, Indiana; hotel concepts and service programming by Cornerstone Hospitality; and Heart+Matter Brands of Richmond provided the independent branding, according to the statement.
“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished with this project and can’t wait for the Bristol community and visiting public to enjoy the property. It will definitely be a place that people will be talking about,” Christner said.
The Sessions Hotel is now listed on the Marriott website and open for reservations for dates after April 20. For reservations prior to April 20, including spring race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, April 3-5, email info@sessionshotel.com.
