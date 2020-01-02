Last Minute Shoppers

Last minute shoppers make their way through The Pinnacle on Christmas Eve to buy their final Christmas gifts.

 David Crigger/BHC

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle retail development in Bristol, Tennessee reports that it saw record-breaking traffic during the 2019 holiday season.

Over 165,000 vehicles were counted entering the development on specific holiday shopping days — a higher figure than recorded numbers for previous years, according to a news release.

“The Pinnacle provides our visitors the ability to shop, dine and play in one location. Our goal to create the most immersive shopping experience has helped make the property a draw from far-reaching communities in the area,” Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson said in the release.  “Our traffic momentum signals consistent growth at The Pinnacle. We look forward to continuing to provide retail leadership in the region in 2020.”

A number of new stores are expected for the 250-acre development this year, including a new Best Buy, Waffle House and T-Mobile.

Located off Interstate 81’s Exit 74, The Pinnacle opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with several retailers, including Bass Pro Shops and Belk, as well as a number of restaurants.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments