BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at Paramount Bristol in January, according to a email from the Paramount ticketing office.
The award-winning country quartet from Hendersonville, Tennessee, will take the stage Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.
Early access presale tickets for the event are on sale now for contributing members and producers guild members only, while general admission tickets will be available Friday.
The email states the band will perform some of their more popular hits like “Bobbie Sue,” “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,” “Y’all Come Back Saloon,” "I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes" and “Elvira,” as well as a medley of gospel and patriotic tunes.
