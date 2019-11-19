The Oak Ridge Boys (copy)

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the Paramount Theatre in Bristol on Jan. 24.

 PHOTO BY TOM NETHERLAND/SPECIAL TO THE BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at Paramount Bristol in January, according to a email from the Paramount ticketing office.

The award-winning country quartet from Hendersonville, Tennessee, will take the stage Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

Early access presale tickets for the event are on sale now for contributing members and producers guild members only, while general admission tickets will be available Friday.

The email states the band will perform some of their more popular hits like “Bobbie Sue,” “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,”  “Y’all Come Back Saloon,” "I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes" and “Elvira,” as well as a medley of gospel and patriotic tunes.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments