BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Boys have added a second show to their tour stop in Bristol next month.
The award-winning quartet from Hendersonville, Tennessee will now perform at Paramount Bristol on Thursday, Jan. 23, in addition to their previously scheduled show on Friday, Jan. 24, according to an announcement from the theater. Both shows will start at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the Jan. 23 show are currently on sale to Paramount Bristol members and the public can start buying tickets Friday at noon.
The shows will include some of the group’s hits like “Bobbie Sue,” “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,” “Y’all Come Back Saloon,” "I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes" and “Elvira,” according to the theater’s website.
