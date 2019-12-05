Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys will appear at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24, with each show starting at 8 p.m.

 Tom Netherland | Special to the Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Boys have added a second show to their tour stop in Bristol next month.

The award-winning quartet from Hendersonville, Tennessee will now perform at Paramount Bristol on Thursday, Jan. 23, in addition to their previously scheduled show on Friday, Jan. 24, according to an announcement from the theater. Both shows will start at  8 p.m. 

Tickets for the Jan. 23 show are currently on sale to Paramount Bristol members and the public can start buying tickets Friday at noon.

The shows will include some of the group’s hits like “Bobbie Sue,” “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,” “Y’all Come Back Saloon,” "I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes" and “Elvira,” according to the theater’s website.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments