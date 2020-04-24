Lately, Hannah McGhee has spent most of her work hours telling Sullivan County residents how to go about their lives. That’s because they keep asking her. They ask how to get groceries and how to interact with people in public. They want to know if they should go to work. Some have even asked if it’s OK to leave their houses and mow their lawns.
McGhee is the quality and compliance coordinator for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. She normally focuses on helping the agency find ways to improve its performance, running employee training sessions and conducting internal audits. But right now, the 28-year-old is one of the main staff members running the department’s coronavirus call center.
“People definitely have a lot of faith in what we say,” McGhee said about the call center in a Wednesday phone interview.
“They trust us very much.”
The center — which staff call the RHOC, for Regional Health Operations Center — sits in the middle of the Health Department’s Blountville headquarters. A photo of it that McGhee shared with the Bristol Herald Courier shows a long, utilitarian room packed with computers and phones. The desks and floors look like one big, arterial snarl of cords, and the whiteboard-covered walls display the continually evolving messages that staff are responsible for giving callers.
This room is one of the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sullivan County. And the seven employees who typically man its phones every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. carry an incredible amount of responsibility as they answer questions about symptoms of the respiratory illness, set up appointments for drive-thru testing and simply help people understand how to stay safe during the pandemic.
“That’s why we have those whiteboard walls,” McGhee said. “Because it does feel like a lot of pressure to tell [callers] how to go about their daily lives.”
McGhee, who is originally from Lenoir City and studied science for public health at East Tennessee State University, has worked at the Health Department for four years, first as a health educator before moving into her current role. She explained that the RHOC opens during health emergencies to provide Sullivan County residents with critical information, and said she’d already worked in the call center last spring, during the recent Hepatitis A crisis. But McGhee wasn’t one of the first staff members to start working at the center when it reopened for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Initially we just had nurses on the phone, because it was very much just medical questions that were being asked,” McGhee said. “We got a lot of provider questions, doctors calling us and making sure they had the right information.”
McGhee was tapped to start working the phones during the second week of March. By that point, she said, the calls from health care providers had slowed down while calls from residents were surging.
“We were getting questions like, Do I need to go out? What happens if I go to the grocery store? Should I use money? If I’m touching something that somebody else has touched, how do I know they don’t have [the virus]?” McGhee said. “Because everything was up in the air. They didn’t know what the coronavirus was.”
An important part of all of those conversations, McGhee said, has been to help people separate the information they need to know and follow from the myths and misinformation they need to discard.
Take gloves, for example. The call center staff members have repeatedly had to clarify that if people want to cover their hands while running errands, they can’t just put on any gloves they have on hand: They need to wear the disposable kind and change them between each location.
“Because if they go to the grocery store and use the gloves, then they go back to the car, they touch their steering wheel, then they go to Lowe’s, and then they’re touching everything there, they might potentially be spreading that virus,” McGhee said. “Gloves can give a false sense of security if they’re not used properly.”
McGhee said that the RHOC has also fielded a lot of calls from employees wondering whether it was safe for them to go to work and business owners wondering whether they were essential or needed to close their buildings. Now that the Health Department is offering drive-thru testing, she and her teammates are also getting a lot of requests to set up appointments.
“Calls have actually picked up [since we started] taking appointments,” McGhee said. “We take about 260 calls a day.”
The call center team consists of a few nurses and other Health Department staff, plus volunteers from the local Medical Reserve Corps who have started doing rotations to give the full-timers some breaks. Each day, McGhee and her coworkers come to work wearing their requisite masks. After being screened for fevers and other COVID-19 symptoms, they head to their call center workstations, which are now spaced at least six feet apart. (McGhee actually takes most calls from her office, which is near the call center.) Then they wipe down every surface with medical-grade Lysol wipes, take a seat and start answering the phones.
While providing critical health information during a pandemic is very serious work, McGhee said her team has been actively working to make the call center a “warm and encouraging environment.”
“Be light. Be happy. Be joyful,” McGhee said of what she tells volunteers when she’s training them to work the phones. “Don’t be serious [to the extent that people] feel like they can’t ask you a question.”
McGhee said that nobody has sounded outright panicked when they call in, but the call center does get a lot of people who sound scared or intense, as they’re trying to get the right information. But she said that by the time they hang up, many of them sound relaxed or even happy.
“They’re very grateful,” she said. “People have been very understanding during this time, especially when we provide them information that makes them feel a little bit safer or a little more knowledgeable about what they can and shouldn’t do.”
She said team members also try to help each other stay calm and positive. Between calls, they chat about how they’re doing, what their families are up to, how they’re entertaining themselves at home after work and on weekends. They swap opinions about the Tiger King documentary and what’s playing on Disney Plus. Sometimes, they order lunch together.
“This morning we bonded over popcorn,” McGhee said. “[Someone brought in] some sort of special cake batter popcorn, and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, where did you get that?’”
The camaraderie is practical: McGhee said that knowing each other better helps the call center team communicate better when they need to find the answer to a caller’s question. She said she’s also gotten some new friends out of the work, including some nurses she normally wouldn’t have a chance to see very much.
“People that I definitely have not associated with [before], I’ve seen myself growing closer to them now, because I see them every day, and I see them for a long time,” she said.
McGhee said that disconnecting from the work they’re doing together wasn’t easy at first.
“We are working the normal hours that we usually do, but we don’t have that ability to disconnect as easily, because [the pandemic] is everywhere,” she said. “It’s all over social media. When we get home people are asking us questions, which we’re happy to answer — especially me. But it’s not like what it used to be.”
But she said she’s gotten the knack of it by now. Once McGhee hangs up the phone for good each day, she listens to an audiobook during the half-hour drive to her home in Johnson City to ease herself out of her call center state of mind. When she gets home, she doesn’t look at her phone, social media or the TV. She and her husband, who’s working from home, cook dinner together. She does yoga. She pets her two dogs, Brody and Shadow.
“One’s 11 and one’s 12. They’re a bunch of old men,” she said. “They’re a good stress relief.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
