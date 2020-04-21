Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...RUSSELL AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&