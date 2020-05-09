Hardly a minute goes by that the door chime doesn’t ring at Tri-Liquor in Piney Flats, Tennessee.
Business is brisk these days and store owner Chris Joker said he and his employees are lucky that the alcohol business appears to be essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone is stuck at home with family,” Joker said. “You gotta drink when you’re stuck at home with family.”
Though Virginia ABC stores saw a dip in sales once stockpiling slowed and store hours were cut, two liquor store operators in Tennessee said their sales are still increasing.
Vickie Dugger, owner of Parkway Wine & Liquor in Bristol, Tennessee, said she’s cut back the number of hours the store is open but sales have jumped 50% above sales before the crisis.
“The types of sales have been all across the board, some people have been buying by the case and others by the bottle,” Dugger said.
She added that the increased sales aren’t just from longtime customers; she’s seen plenty of new people stopping by her store.
“People that usually drank in bars or restaurants have to buy from stores if they want to drink now,” Dugger said.
Over recent weeks, Joker said sales at Tri-Liquor have also increased and his customer base grew too. However, while he’s sure COVID-19 had something to do with it he also thinks some of that growth would have happened anyway.
“We’ve been growing since we opened seven years ago,” Joker said. “It’s hard to determine what growth is from COVID and what’s just natural growth.”
He added that he’s noticed customers are stockpiling alcohol whenever announcements were made or rumors surfaced that made people think they may not be able to buy alcohol. On April Fool’s Day, he said a social media rumor spread that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was going to close all liquor stores. Though the rumor wasn’t true, large quantities of alcohol were sold that day, he said.
