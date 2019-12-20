The Tennessee Court of Appeals Eastern Division in Knoxville filed a decision affirming a lower court’s ruling to permanently block the relocation of a lingerie and sex products store to the outside of Sunnybrook neighborhood in Bristol, Tennessee.
A 2017 lawsuit was filed by Ritchie and Roma Phillips, who live in the subdivision off the Volunteer Parkway, against businessman Mark Hatfield, who wanted to relocate his Intimate Treasures store from Pennsylvania Avenue to 1926 Volunteer Parkway. The lawsuit sought to block the relocation, and Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody issued an order in April permanently blocking the relocation. Shortly afterward, Hatfield filed an appeal to reverse the April ruling and all other adverse judgments against him. In addition to affirming the lower court’s ruling, Moody charged Hatfield with the cost of the appeal and sent the matter back to the chancery court for enforcement of the judgment and collection of costs.
Ricky Curtis, the lawyer representing Ritchie and Roma Phillips, said he, his clients and the other residents of Sunnybrook are happy with the decision.
“The court’s decision recognized the same facts found by the chancellor and apparent to anyone familiar with Sunnybrook — namely that it is a residential neighborhood. An Intimate Treasures there was simply a bad idea,” Curtis said.
Edward Brading, the lawyer representing Hatfield, declined comment.
Curtis said he has no way of predicting whether Hatfield and his legal counsel will try to appeal the case to the Tennessee Supreme Court, but he said it’s doubtful the court would hear it because it generally only accepts cases that would impact constitutional rights or are matters of significant public policy.
“We believe the Court of Appeals opinion will likely resolve the matter in its entirety,” Curtis said.
The couple and some other neighborhood residents opposed the relocation as well as a decision by the Bristol Tennessee Board of Zoning Appeals that allowed the relocation to move forward.
The board decided that the store was not adult-oriented and could move to the B-3 business-zoned site without a special-use permit. One lawsuit was filed against Hatfield and another against Hatfield and the city.
The order issued by Moody in April states that J.C. Chambers, who developed Sunnybrook Acres, Sunnybrook Heights and Sunnybrook Addition in the 1950s, placed protective covenants on the properties in 1955 that indefinitely restricted them to residential use. Building the store or any commercial facility there would violate the protective covenants, he said.
