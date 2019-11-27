Millions of Tennesseans and Virginians are expected to hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Of the 1.5 million Virginians expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, about 1.3 million will be doing so by automobile, an increase of 2.7% over the previous year according to AAA. For Tennessee, AAA predicts 1.3 million people will travel long distances with about 1.2 million doing so via automobile.
To help drivers get where they need to for Thanksgiving the Tennessee and Virginia departments of transportation have halted lane closures on interstates and state highways in anticipation of high traffic volume.
Most lanes will remain open on major highways and interstates now through 6 a.m. on Dec. 2 in Tennessee and through noon Dec. 2 in Virginia. However, there will be some exceptions.
For motorists’ safety, long-term lane closures will remain in place on some construction projects, a press release from TDOT states. The same goes for some semipermanent construction zones in Virginia, a VDOT press release states. Additionally, drivers can still expect delays in some construction zones, even if lanes remain open.
TDOT also reminds drivers to be aware that workers may still be on-site in some construction zones to save the lives of workers and avoid costly fines.
In 2018, there were 16 fatalities from car crashes in Tennessee during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period and 12 in Virginia during the same period, according to state police agencies in each state. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, seven of those Tennessee deaths were alcohol-related, and five of those killed were not wearing seat belts.
And drivers should be aware that state law enforcement will be upping their presence for the 120-hour Thanksgiving holiday period.
Virginia State Police will take part in the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort initiative and increase their visibility and increase traffic enforcement. In 2018, the VSP’s Thanksgiving Holiday crash reduction initiative resulted in troopers issuing:
» 599 citations for seat belt violations;
» 199 citations for child safety seat violations;
» 7,629 citations for speeding;
» 2,192 citations for reckless driving.
THP has some initiatives of its own, including one on Interstate 40, which will result in the increased presence of state and local patrols along the interstate corridor today from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. THP will have troopers every 20 miles during those two 12-hour periods with the goal of zero fatalities along the 455-mile corridor.
Lt. Rick Garrison said in the Fall Branch District drivers can also expect an increased presence on Interstate 81. Police will be looking for speeding, distracted drivers and drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He said there will also be checkpoints for sobriety tests and to check driver licenses and seat belts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.