With at least $20 million set aside, officials in Johnson City believe a new rural health research center at East Tennessee State University will become a national leader.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee joined ETSU President Brian Noland and Ballad Health CEO and Chairman Alan Levine during a news conference Tuesday at Stanton-Gerber Hall on the Veterans Affairs campus.
The three leaders said a new National Center for Rural Health Research will be developed at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine, which is housed at the VA.
“This center will, I believe, be a national leader in research, not just in serving and services, not just in access to care, but in researching things that drive the components of rural health,” Lee said.
The state will provide $1.5 million in this year’s budget and an additional $750,000 in subsequent years, the governor said.
Ballad Health, the region’s lead health care provider, will also donate $15 million over a 10-year period, said Levine, who described it as the single largest monetary donation in the university’s history.
“There’s a great deal of hope for prosperity in this region in ways that we haven’t seen before,” said Lee, who added that he is committed to rural Tennessee.
The governor added that ETSU is already a leader in health care, noting various breakthrough projects over the years.
Noland opened the conference by noting that one of ETSU’s greatest missions is to improve the quality of life in the region.
Scott Niswonger, chairman of ETSU’s board of trustees, said he was impressed by the university’s efforts to improve access to health care in rural communities.
The center’s goal will be to work with Ballad, local health care delivery partners, national experts and the leadership of ETSU Health to identify new mechanisms to improve health in rural and nonurban communities, according to an ETSU news release. Specific emphasis will be placed on strategies that disrupt inter-generational cycles of behaviors that contribute to poor health outcomes, which ultimately can affect college- and career-readiness, the release adds.
Noland also announced that Randy Wykoff, who currently serves as the dean of the college of public health, will become director of the new research center.
“We are increasingly recognizing that one of the greatest health challenges for our region, and our nation, is to interrupt the inter-generational cycles of poor health, lack of education and persistent poverty,” Wykoff said. “The center's mission is to work with regional partners and national experts to interrupt those cycles quickly, efficiently and affordably.”
The center will also seek to be a reliable source of information for policymakers, providing evidence-based data from which to help inform policy decisions that can improve health in rural and nonurban communities, ETSU’s release states. It will pursue connections with a range of funding partners to support efforts that advance the health and well-being of residents in these areas.
“This is a historic day for ETSU, and we are grateful to Gov. Lee and our partner, Ballad Health, for this significant investment that will help to improve the lives of the people of this region and in rural communities across the nation,” Noland said. “As one of the world’s most respected leaders in public health, Dr. Randy Wykoff has dedicated his entire career to improving health outcomes, and our new center will benefit greatly from his expertise and leadership and his vision for a healthier tomorrow for Tennesseans.”
Noland added that rural health is not just a Tennessee issue but a national one.
“I’m pleased that ETSU will lead this academic, research-based effort to solve some of our nation’s most important problems,” he said.