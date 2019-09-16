Officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton, Tenn., September 16, 2019

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton that occurred early Monday morning.  

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton early Monday.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents arrived in Elizabethton Monday morning to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting, in which two officers shot a male subject, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a news release from the agency.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, an officer with the Elizabethton Police Department observed “suspicious activity” near a vehicle on the 700 block of East Elk Avenue, according to TBI’s statement. 

When the officer confronted a male subject and asked for the man to identify himself, the man fled on foot. A second officer caught up to the male subject in the 200 block of Academy Street and attempted to take him into custody, the agency stated.

The agency said the man pulled out a gun and fired at the officer. The two officers then fired back, striking the subject, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to TBI.

Efforts to identify the deceased man are still underway Monday morning.

The agency said no officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents are investigating the incident at the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. 

“As in any case, our investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review,” the agency said.

TBI has not identified the officers involved with the shooting.

